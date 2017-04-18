Welcome to the Thin Blue Line: Law en...

Welcome to the Thin Blue Line: Law enforcement training center graduates new class

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Of the 15 men who graduated from the 12-week police academy at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center, 13 already have jobs. The Corinth, Holly Springs and Saltillo police departments had two graduates each from this basic class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Holly Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime Reports: April 11, 2017 Apr 13 Collaborated 2
News Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s... Apr 8 Bible Study 6
Fred's Mar 31 Heavy 1
Anna Owens Mar '17 Gotti 3
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mar '17 Lies 1
Beverley Harris Mar '17 Ray Ray 4
Girl in the office at UNLIMITED scrap metal (Oct '13) Mar '17 Ray Ray 2
See all Holly Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Holly Springs Forum Now

Holly Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Holly Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Holly Springs, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC