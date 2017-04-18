Welcome to the Thin Blue Line: Law enforcement training center graduates new class
Of the 15 men who graduated from the 12-week police academy at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center, 13 already have jobs. The Corinth, Holly Springs and Saltillo police departments had two graduates each from this basic class.
