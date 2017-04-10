One sentenced, one pleads in judge kidnapping plot
Moments after the second person was sentenced in a plot to kidnap Judge Paul Funderburk, the third person pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon. William Chance Randolph, 23, of Tupelo, entered a guilty plea April 7 before Special Circuit Court Judge Betty Sanders to the charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to kidnap.
