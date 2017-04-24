Key Democrat hopes to include bonds i...

Key Democrat hopes to include bonds in special session

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

The state Senate's minority leader said Wednesday he hopes Gov. Phil Bryant allows the Legislature to consider a bond bill in the upcoming special session. Via social media, the Republican governor announced late Tuesday he would call a special session on June 5 to take up the three budget bills that died during the 2017 regular session that ended in late March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Holly Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandra Fitch is a snitch. Mon Aye Mane 1
Tilkesha Hampton Apr 24 Aye Mane 1
News Crime Reports: April 11, 2017 Apr 13 Collaborated 2
News Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s... Apr 8 Bible Study 6
Fred's Mar 31 Heavy 1
Anna Owens Mar '17 Gotti 3
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mar '17 Lies 1
See all Holly Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Holly Springs Forum Now

Holly Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Holly Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Holly Springs, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC