Holly Springs PD identify victim found shot, killed inside car

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street. Family members confirmed that 34-year-old Terry Halloway was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. in Holly Springs as he drove on West College Avenue.

