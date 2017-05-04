Holly Springs PD identify victim found shot, killed inside car
Police in Holly Springs are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of West College Avenue near McKinney Street. Family members confirmed that 34-year-old Terry Halloway was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. in Holly Springs as he drove on West College Avenue.
