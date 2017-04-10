Governor inks law requiring all to wear seat belts

Legislation was quietly signed into law earlier this month by Gov. Phil Bryant requiring all passengers, those in the front and back seats, to wear a seat belt. When the new law goes into effect on July 1, Mississippi will become the 19th state, plus the District of Columbia, where seat belt use is required in the front and back seats, and law enforcement will be able to pull over a vehicle where the law is not being followed and issue a traffic citation.

