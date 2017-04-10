Governor inks law requiring all to we...

Governor inks law requiring all to wear seat belts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Legislation was quietly signed into law earlier this month by Gov. Phil Bryant requiring all passengers, those in the front and back seats, to wear a seat belt. When the new law goes into effect on July 1, Mississippi will become the 19th state, plus the District of Columbia, where seat belt use is required in the front and back seats, and law enforcement will be able to pull over a vehicle where the law is not being followed and issue a traffic citation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Holly Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime Reports: April 11, 2017 2 hr Collaborated 2
News Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s... Apr 8 Bible Study 6
Fred's Mar 31 Heavy 1
Anna Owens Mar '17 Gotti 3
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mar '17 Lies 1
Beverley Harris Mar '17 Ray Ray 4
Girl in the office at UNLIMITED scrap metal (Oct '13) Mar '17 Ray Ray 2
See all Holly Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Holly Springs Forum Now

Holly Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Holly Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Holly Springs, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,266 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC