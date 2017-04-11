Crime Reports: April 11, 2017
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Crime Reports: April 11, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Amanda Perkins, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance. a Terriune Tallie, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, first-degree arson, third-degree arson.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Thursday Apr 13
The mayor and his buddy Nettie spending thousands on her park on Front street is criminal. New lights and a tarp over two basketball goals costs how much? The park is not even in a neighborhood where all the blight is growing. Where is Jackson West located where the two young men were murdered in their home? Where is the Jackson street park for all the future NBA stars growing in Tupelo? Criminal activity is the daily journal and a press conference for Nettie to yak in the microphone? When is the next political speaking press conference? Nettie is too old to cut the mustard.
|
#2 Thursday Apr 13
Shooting in an occupied dwelling was on Jackson West and two people were left unresponsive like dead. Who was the shooter in the occupied dwelling? It has been a week and no one in the neighborhood has slept a wink. What is going on in Tupelo without a police force? Shelton has ignored the criminal activity in Tupelo because he has no jail and the county jail is overfilled with Tupelo thugs according to the sheriff. The federal government is demanding the sheriff to make the criminals comfortable in Tupelo. Taxpayer voters will deny both the city and county bond money for more Tupelo thugs. The working folks paying the taxes in Tupelo are tried of the city ignoring the crime rate in Tupelo and will never approve of a bond issue for Thug comfort and collaboration.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Holly Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 8
|Bible Study
|6
|Fred's
|Mar 31
|Heavy
|1
|Anna Owens
|Mar '17
|Gotti
|3
|Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult...
|Mar '17
|Lies
|1
|Beverley Harris
|Mar '17
|Ray Ray
|4
|Girl in the office at UNLIMITED scrap metal (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Ray Ray
|2
|Hellllo officer
|Feb '17
|Mindyaown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Holly Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC