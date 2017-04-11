There are on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Crime Reports: April 11, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Amanda Perkins, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance. a Terriune Tallie, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, first-degree arson, third-degree arson.

