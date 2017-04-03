Police officer under investigation for missing Crime Stopper funds
A state audit is underway in Mississippi after a Holly Springs officer is accused of stealing money from Crime Stoppers. "It's disappointing, always, to hear anything when it comes to possible misappropriation or misuse of any kind of public funds, anybody's funds, quite frankly," Holly Springs Mayor Kelvin White said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Holly Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 4
|Which Smith
|5
|Fred's
|Mar 31
|Heavy
|1
|Anna Owens
|Mar '17
|Gotti
|3
|Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult...
|Mar '17
|Lies
|1
|Beverley Harris
|Mar '17
|Ray Ray
|4
|Girl in the office at UNLIMITED scrap metal (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Ray Ray
|2
|Hellllo officer
|Feb '17
|Mindyaown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Holly Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC