Police officer under investigation for missing Crime Stopper funds

A state audit is underway in Mississippi after a Holly Springs officer is accused of stealing money from Crime Stoppers. "It's disappointing, always, to hear anything when it comes to possible misappropriation or misuse of any kind of public funds, anybody's funds, quite frankly," Holly Springs Mayor Kelvin White said.

