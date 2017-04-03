H.W. Byers students raise awareness in Eco Challenge
A team of sixth-grade students at H.W. Byers Middle School is putting personal experience into action in hopes of making school buildings safer for students, teachers and staff. The group of five students is competing in the Lexus Eco Challenge, a national environmental challenge competition through Lexus and Scholastic.
Holly Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 4
|Which Smith
|5
|Fred's
|Mar 31
|Heavy
|1
|Anna Owens
|Mar '17
|Gotti
|3
|Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult...
|Mar '17
|Lies
|1
|Beverley Harris
|Mar '17
|Ray Ray
|4
|Girl in the office at UNLIMITED scrap metal (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Ray Ray
|2
|Hellllo officer
|Feb '17
|Mindyaown
|3
