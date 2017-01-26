Corinth, Holly Springs among top 10 g...

Corinth, Holly Springs among top 10 graduation rates in state

A couple of Northeast Mississippi school districts have two of the highest high school graduation rates in the state, according to recently-released data by the Mississippi Department of Education. The Holly Springs School District boasts the fourth-highest graduation rate statewide at 96 percent.

Holly Springs, MS

