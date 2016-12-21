Huddle House buys area store locations
Huddle House announced Tuesday it had acquired several Northeast Mississippi Huddle House restaurants and was operating them as corporate locations. The stores were sold to them by Litco Petroleum, which had owned locations in Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Pontotoc, Corinth, Fulton, Oxford, Holly Springs and West Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Holly Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rg (Jul '13)
|Dec 20
|Yo momma
|10
|Freds/shell/auto zone/Whistle Stop/etc etc/Byhalia
|Dec 14
|Heavy
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Can anyone tell me anything ? (Nov '15)
|Nov 24
|davey timez
|7
|Brandon rhynes
|Nov '16
|Haley
|1
|Men
|Nov '16
|A woman
|1
|Hellllo officer
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Holly Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC