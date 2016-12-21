Charlie Mitchell: Archives and History taps 5 more as state superstars
None of them will be there to be toasted, hear the applause and pick up a trophy, but Evelyn Gandy, James Hardy, Aaron Henry, Elvis Presley and Ida B. Wells certainly deserve to join the roster of Mississippi superstars. The five lived very different lives, but the Mississippi Department of Archives and History - which tapped them as its 2016 Hall of Fame inductees - could not have chosen better.
