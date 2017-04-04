Missing girl found after dad returns her, turns himself in
A missing 3-year-old girl was found after her father returned her to family in Clarkston, police said in a statement. Vadalynn Mayjean Owings was last seen around 3 a.m. April 2 in the 400 block of Crescent Avenue in Holly Township when she was taken by her father, Brent Owings, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued by Michigan State Police.
