Local Youth Advocate Named 2017's Champion for Children

Friday Apr 14

A local individual has been recognized for her dedication to helping children in Livingston County. Robin Schutz was named as the 2017 Champion for Children at the Power of One Luncheon held at the Howell Opera House earlier this month.

