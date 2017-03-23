Grand Blanc Township Police Warning P...

Grand Blanc Township Police Warning Public - 'Felony Lane Gang' Targeting Women

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

Last week I reported on this woman - wanted in Grand Blanc Township for fraud questioning. Now police are warning local women about her and a gang she is believed to be a part of called 'Felony Lane Gang'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Holly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
News Grand Blanc woman Melissa Bosek to face embezzl... (Dec '08) Nov '16 JustCurious 54
HB Channel 3 (Sep '12) Nov '16 Guest 953
See all Holly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Holly Forum Now

Holly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Holly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Holly, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC