DPD union president due back in court today

Friday Mar 3

DETROIT - Detroit Police Officers Association President Mark Diaz is due back in court this morning as he faces charges of malicious destruction of property and reckless driving. Diaz is accused of driving into a building, or part of it, at the Holly Academy in Holly.

