"Champion For Children" Nomination Deadline Friday, Entries Sought

As the deadline draws near, organizers are again putting out the call for nominations from the community for people who have made a difference in the life of local kids. The Great Start Collaborative and LACASA Center's Child Abuse Prevention or CAP Council are looking to name the next "Champion for Children" in Livingston County.

