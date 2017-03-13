Workshop To Educate Community On Recognizing & Preventing Child Sexual Abuse
A free workshop will be held next month to help interested community members learn about ways to help prevent child sexual abuse. LACASA Center's Child Abuse Prevention Council in inviting Livingston County residents to attend the Stewards of Children workshop Wednesday, March 22nd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
