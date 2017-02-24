Head of Detroit police union wanted f...

Head of Detroit police union wanted for malicious destruction of property

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Metro Times

The head of the Detroit Police officers union likely has a warrant out for his arrest in Livingston County. A clerk at the 52nd District court says that a Mark Diaz is wanted for malicious destruction of property and reckless driving.

