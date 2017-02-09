Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Qua...

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Fentura Financial, Inc. has announced a regular dividend of five cents per share for shareholders of record as of February 10, 2017, and payable February 17, 2017. Fentura Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Fenton, Michigan.

