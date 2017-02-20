2017 Champion For Children Nominations Sought
Nominations are being sought of individuals who go above and beyond to positively impact children's lives in Livingston County. The Great Start Collaborative and LACASA Center's Child Abuse Prevention Council are seeking nominations for the 2017 Champion for Children.
