$12,500 reward offered in fatal shooting of runner in July

$12,500 reward offered in fatal shooting of runner in July

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A reward has been increased to $12,500 for information that solves the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old nurse in suburban Detroit. Alexandra Brueger of Holly Township was killed in July in Oakland County's Rose Township while on her regular 10-mile run.

Holly, MI

