Don't forget to mail Wetland Wonders Challenge punch cards
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds waterfowl hunters to finish gathering their punches for the Consumers Energy-sponsored Wetland Wonders Challenge and turn in or mail in their punch cards. Fennville Farm will have staff available to validate and collect punch cards until Feb. 12, when the contest closes.
Holly Discussions
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|Grand Blanc woman Melissa Bosek to face embezzl... (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|JustCurious
|54
|HB Channel 3 (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Guest
|954
