Don't forget to mail Wetland Wonders Challenge punch cards

Tuesday Jan 24

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds waterfowl hunters to finish gathering their punches for the Consumers Energy-sponsored Wetland Wonders Challenge and turn in or mail in their punch cards. Fennville Farm will have staff available to validate and collect punch cards until Feb. 12, when the contest closes.

