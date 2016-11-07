The truth about U.S. exports may surprise you Yes, free trade agreements have helped shutter some U.S. factories, but exports are up. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2fvbklx But this also is indisputable: U.S. exports have grown since the implementation of free trade deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.