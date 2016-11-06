Berry backstops Badgers to shutout win
Freshman goalie Jack Berry, making his first career start, stopped all 22 shots he faced, leading the Wisconsin Badgers to a 2-0 win over the Northern Michigan Wildcats on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
