Berry backstops Badgers to shutout win

Nov 6, 2016

Freshman goalie Jack Berry, making his first career start, stopped all 22 shots he faced, leading the Wisconsin Badgers to a 2-0 win over the Northern Michigan Wildcats on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

