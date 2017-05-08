Pruetta s Food buying Nichols Dollar Saver -
Pruett's Food announced they are opening grocery stores in Durant, Holdenville, McAlister and Ada. These additional stores bring the company's total to 10 stores across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.
