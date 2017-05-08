Pruetta s Food buying Nichols Dollar ...

Pruetta s Food buying Nichols Dollar Saver -

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Pruett's Food announced they are opening grocery stores in Durant, Holdenville, McAlister and Ada. These additional stores bring the company's total to 10 stores across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Holdenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holdenville police job requirements. Mon WatchDog 11
who the f##k goes. around town aaaannnddd, May 6 THE_GRIM_REEPER 2
Holdenville police department May 5 187onemall 94
Amanda cullum n Robby McMahan Apr 22 joke 8
hoes Apr 18 TheCrazyMonsterUC... 3
Holdenville Forum (Jan '10) Apr 17 TheCrazyMonsterUC... 74
Rick the barber Apr 14 lostacustumer 1
See all Holdenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Holdenville Forum Now

Holdenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Holdenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Holdenville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC