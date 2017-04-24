Flood Watch issued April 29 at 9:48PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Hughes
OKZ032-043-048-052-301100- /O.CON.KOUN.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-170430T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Hughes-Coal-Atoka-Bryan- Including the cities of Holdenville, Wetumka, Coalgate, Atoka, and Durant 948 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following areas, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, and Hughes. * Until 7 AM CDT Sunday * Widespread areas of 1/4 to 1 inch of additional rain is forecast, with locally much higher amounts possible.
Holdenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda cullum n Robby McMahan
|Apr 22
|joke
|8
|hoes
|Apr 18
|TheCrazyMonsterUC...
|3
|Holdenville Forum (Jan '10)
|Apr 17
|TheCrazyMonsterUC...
|74
|Rick the barber
|Apr 14
|lostacustumer
|1
|nichole ring (Jan '11)
|Apr 10
|nring
|21
|Users in Town
|Apr 4
|YouDontKnowMe
|3
|Brent McDonald (Oct '12)
|Apr 3
|Better
|20
