Flood Watch issued April 29 at 9:48PM...

Flood Watch issued April 29 at 9:48PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Hughes

20 hrs ago Read more: Fox 23

OKZ032-043-048-052-301100- /O.CON.KOUN.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-170430T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Hughes-Coal-Atoka-Bryan- Including the cities of Holdenville, Wetumka, Coalgate, Atoka, and Durant 948 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following areas, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, and Hughes. * Until 7 AM CDT Sunday * Widespread areas of 1/4 to 1 inch of additional rain is forecast, with locally much higher amounts possible.

