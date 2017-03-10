Services for Jerry Quinn
A memorial service for Jerry Quinn, former publisher of the Okmulgee Daily Times and Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, and a past president of the Oklahoma Press Association, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 220 N. Seminole Ave., in Claremore, Oklahoma.Quinn died March 10, 2017.
