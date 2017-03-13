Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentence in man's death
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a man convicted of shooting another man to death. The court handed down the decision Thursday to 57-year-old Franklin Savoy Combs of Holdenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Holdenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council Election
|Wed
|Holdenville Resident
|2
|JEFF HOPE or JEFF DOPE
|Mon
|MRS CONCERNED
|4
|Users in Town
|Mar 9
|BLOOD MY ASS
|2
|Who is Larry foster jr & Samantha foster (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|BRIAN
|8
|Workin
|Mar 4
|Grand theft
|1
|Makayla Duffie
|Mar 4
|Grand theft
|7
|who thinks karen rowe is embezzling money from ... (Jun '13)
|Mar 4
|youknow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Holdenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC