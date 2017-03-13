Oklahoma appeals court affirms life s...

Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentence in man's death

Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a man convicted of shooting another man to death. The court handed down the decision Thursday to 57-year-old Franklin Savoy Combs of Holdenville.

