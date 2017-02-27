City Of Holdenville Opens New, Improved Animal Shelter
City Council President Gene Holliman said it was imperative the town did the "the right thing" after photos of the dead animals turned up in July of 2013. He says the new climate controlled facility only cost taxpayers about $24,000, because of the large amount of donations that have come in.
