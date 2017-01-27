Graphic images: Piles of dead animals...

Graphic images: Piles of dead animals sparks investigation into Oklahoma hog farm

11 hrs ago

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture is investigating a Holdenville hog farm after neighbors complained about piles of dead hogs laid out in the open. "They've just kind of been letting dead hogs pile up and not really disposing of them like they`re supposed to," Castaneda said.

