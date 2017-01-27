Graphic images: Piles of dead animals sparks investigation into Oklahoma hog farm
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture is investigating a Holdenville hog farm after neighbors complained about piles of dead hogs laid out in the open. "They've just kind of been letting dead hogs pile up and not really disposing of them like they`re supposed to," Castaneda said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Holdenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Smith
|1 hr
|Hate cheaters
|9
|MLK traditions
|1 hr
|Diamond Eugene
|141
|Ferguson - Holdenville, OK (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|local
|98
|Cara Cox (Jan '14)
|18 hr
|Hatehomewreckers
|106
|Holdenville police department
|Jan 22
|Diamond Eugene
|93
|hoes
|Jan 17
|GangGang TrapGang
|1
|product
|Jan 17
|Mercedes
|6
Find what you want!
Search Holdenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC