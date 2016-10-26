'Team Tyman' Helping Rural Cancer Pat...

'Team Tyman' Helping Rural Cancer Patients Travel For Treatment

Oct 26, 2016 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A Holdenville mother turns her grief over the death of her son into much-needed help for rural cancer patients all over the state. Connie Merriman's son, 24-year-old Tyler, died from bone cancer in 2014, after a four-year fight.

