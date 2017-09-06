St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotte...

St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, June 9-29

On 06-09-2017 Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police ticketed April R. Delgado, 35, of Massena, NY for fail to obey traffic control device. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on 06-26-2017.

