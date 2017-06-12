Upstate NY driver ticketed after his submerged pickup sparks hours-long search
A Northern New York man has received several tickets after his truck was found submerged in the Chateaugay River and authorities spent hours searching for him, state police said. Jeffrey L. Beach Jr., 32, of Chateaugay in Franklin County was charged with speeding, moving from the lane unsafely, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and unsafe tires, all infractions, New York State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Hogansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|truth
|14
|Drink lemon water in AM. Does it help diabetics?
|5 hr
|Bumzy
|5
|Why?????? Landlord
|7 hr
|sex offender
|21
|Pit Stop
|17 hr
|Person of interest
|1
|hottest woman (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Botox
|13
|Nana's Kitchen
|Jun 12
|Told ya so....
|10
|looking for a lady in akwesasne who wants to be... (Sep '10)
|Jun 9
|hehe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hogansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC