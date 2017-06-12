Upstate NY driver ticketed after his submerged pickup sparks hours-long search

A Northern New York man has received several tickets after his truck was found submerged in the Chateaugay River and authorities spent hours searching for him, state police said. Jeffrey L. Beach Jr., 32, of Chateaugay in Franklin County was charged with speeding, moving from the lane unsafely, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and unsafe tires, all infractions, New York State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.