Hogansburg man charged with drinking in vehicle in Potsdam

Noah M. Ransom, 20, Hogansburg, was charged by Potsdam police early Saturday with drinking in a motor vehicle, person less than 21 obtaining alcohol, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Ransom was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police on Market Street at 2:01 a.m. He "was found to be drinking in the motor vehicle and was not of legal drinking age.

