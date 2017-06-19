Hogansburg man charged with drinking in vehicle in Potsdam
Noah M. Ransom, 20, Hogansburg, was charged by Potsdam police early Saturday with drinking in a motor vehicle, person less than 21 obtaining alcohol, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Ransom was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police on Market Street at 2:01 a.m. He "was found to be drinking in the motor vehicle and was not of legal drinking age.
