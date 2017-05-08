St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, April 28-May 4
On April 28, police charged Dustin M. Lauzon, 31, of Bombay with violating an exclusion order issued by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe on April 3. He was also charged with trespass and violation of parole with a court date of May 23. On April 29, police ticketed Kaylin E. Thompson, 25, of Rooseveltown for speeding . Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on May 22. On April 29, police ticketed Trey C.W. Smoke, 23, of Hogansburg for speeding .
