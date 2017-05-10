Salmon River Class of a 64 holding monthly meeting on June 5
The SRCS Class of '64 will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. in the backroom at the Bears Den Restaurant on Route 37 in Hogansburg, on June 5.
