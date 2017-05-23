Massena and Hogansburg residents face drug charges, troopers say

Mariano T. Patterson, 51, Massena, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence: destroy/conceal at 4:30 a.m. Angelica J. Baker, 22, Massena, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Elizabeth M. Snow, 52, Hogansburg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

