Massena and Hogansburg residents face...

Massena and Hogansburg residents face drug charges, troopers say

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Mariano T. Patterson, 51, Massena, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence: destroy/conceal at 4:30 a.m. Angelica J. Baker, 22, Massena, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Elizabeth M. Snow, 52, Hogansburg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hogansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Burns 47 min Beware 1
NYS Corrections Officers (Feb '11) 17 hr Jay 185
Wayne Jock 20 hr MyNameIs 2
Car break ins around town Tue Welfies 15
dump trump Tue Truth 24
News Police: Massena man jailed after traffic stop t... Tue lilly 2
News Town of Massena officials seeking funding to re... Mon Boy toy 1
See all Hogansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hogansburg Forum Now

Hogansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hogansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hogansburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC