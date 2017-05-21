Fast-burning fire destroys storage barn in Bombay Sunday morning

BOMBAY –– Firefighters from eight area companies were unable to save a storage barn but did prevent a blaze the Bombay fire chief described as “very, very, very hot” from damaging a nearby home on Sunday. Fire crews were called to a residence on county Route 2 shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of smoke coming from the rear of a 30-by-50-foot storage barn on the property, said Bombay Chief Mike Dufrane, who was the first responder on the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.