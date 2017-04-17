Tickets for petit larceny in Massena, pot in Ogdensburg

Wendy L. King LaFrance, 51, Hogansburg, was charged Monday with petit larceny in an incident reported to state police April 9. She was issued an appearance ticket at 59 Smith St. at 2:33 p.m. State police said they issued her an appearance ticket at 1110 Tibbitts Dr. at 9:11 a.m. that day.

