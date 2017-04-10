St. Regis Mohawk Tribal police blotte...

St. Regis Mohawk Tribal police blotter, March 31-April 5

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: North Country Now

On March 31, police ticketed Melinda M. Rafter, 34, of Brasher Falls for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operation. Tickets are returnable to Bombay Town Court on April 25. On March 31, police charged Christopher R. Phillips, 30, of Pennellville for driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies, a misdemeanor count of false personation and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hogansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 12 min Seriously 15
Basilonies beauty parlor 3 hr Jen 5
2 car accident on andrews street (Nov '12) 5 hr Let it go 19
St Regis Nursing Home 7 hr Crackalakin 10
Spring clean up day 7 hr Halley 4
News Woman jailed on felony after using spoon attach... 11 hr true story 35
Nadeaus 20 hr karen 29
See all Hogansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hogansburg Forum Now

Hogansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hogansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Hogansburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC