St. Regis Mohawk Tribal police blotter, March 31-April 5

On March 31, police ticketed Melinda M. Rafter, 34, of Brasher Falls for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operation. Tickets are returnable to Bombay Town Court on April 25. On March 31, police charged Christopher R. Phillips, 30, of Pennellville for driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies, a misdemeanor count of false personation and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

