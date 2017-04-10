St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, April 7-12
On April 11, police arrested Jaade R. Oakes, 28, of Hogansburg with five counts of criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and remanded to the Franklin County Jail, Malone, in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond no return court date given.
