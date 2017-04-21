SRCS class of 1964 to meet

SRCS class of 1964 to meet

47 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The monthly meeting for the SRCS Class of '64 will be held in the back room of the Bear's Den Restaurant in Hogansburg at 10 a.m. on May 1. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcomed.

Hogansburg, NY

