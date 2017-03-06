Story from NorthCountryNow.com

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is asking the federal government to place a third parcel of land into trust, which would make it reservation land. The tribe wants jurisdiction over a 140-acre parcel in the so-called "Hogansburg Triangle" or "Bombay Triangle," an area where the tribe has been litigating a land claim for years.

