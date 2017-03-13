St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotte...

St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, March 10-13

On March 10, police ticketed John F. Munt, 65, of Canton for inadequate headlight. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on March 27. On March 11, police arrested Kayla A. Clute, 26, of Hogansburg for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated- and speeding.

