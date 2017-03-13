St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, March 10-13
On March 10, police ticketed John F. Munt, 65, of Canton for inadequate headlight. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on March 27. On March 11, police arrested Kayla A. Clute, 26, of Hogansburg for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated- and speeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hogansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bust
|16 min
|you do it
|11
|Massena mayor suggests village, town should exp...
|1 hr
|Ruff
|7
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|1 hr
|Consumer
|1
|New
|2 hr
|Odd
|3
|rent
|6 hr
|Just reading
|8
|Border Patrol Can They Pull You Over For Speeding? (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|Canton soup
|56
|Regency Apartments
|16 hr
|MrJa
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hogansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC