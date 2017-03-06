Mohawks move to add Franklin County l...

Mohawks move to add Franklin County land to Akwesasne reservation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North County Public Radio

The contested region in Franklin County known as the Hogansburg Triangle, or the Bombay Triangle among non-natives. The area shaded in red is 140 acres the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe applied to make "land-into-trust" this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hogansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 11 hr Back off 425
notice of claim filed against county 13 hr Insider 15
Donald Trump Thinking of running for President! (Oct '10) 14 hr truth be told 14
Taxie 16 hr daisy 9
Review: NNY Tire & Auto Center (Oct '15) 17 hr i spy with my lit... 7
News Sheriffa s office continues to investigate fata... 22 hr rumors only 5
Massena fire Mon Cornwall 1
See all Hogansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hogansburg Forum Now

Hogansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hogansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Hogansburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC