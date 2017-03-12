Fire destroys downtown Malone buildin...

Fire destroys downtown Malone building housing American Village Dry Cleaners

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

MALONE –– The construction of the roof of the building housing the American Village Laundromat and Dry Cleaners forced firefighters battling a Saturday morning blaze at the site to tear down the front of the structure, leaving the building unusable. However, the effort enabled owners of the longtime Malone business to salvage much of their equipment, chemicals and office records, Malone Callfiremen Chief Brian Gokey said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hogansburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
smiths hardware closing in Octorber 2 hr Shean 29
Massena mall soon 2 B ghost mall 3 hr Shean 14
Free municipal WiFi 3 hr Shean 11
ALCOA is closing again 3 hr Shean 21
Border Patrol Can They Pull You Over For Speeding? (Nov '11) 3 hr Too many cops 52
Is Ricky a daddy? 3 hr ODEN 4
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 5 hr Ups 435
See all Hogansburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hogansburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Franklin County was issued at March 12 at 3:23PM EDT

Hogansburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hogansburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hogansburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC