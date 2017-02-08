Story from NorthCountryNow.com
SUNY Canton's Powersports Performance and Repair program partnered with Yamaha Marine Group and is expanding its professional technical training to include the company's outboard boat motors. "We are now set up with a dealership account so we have access to all of Yamaha's technical information," said Christopher Mayville, the lead instructor in the college's Powersports program.
