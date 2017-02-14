St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotte...

St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police blotter, Feb. 3-9

On Feb. 3, police ticketed Allen W. Washburn, 41, of Potsdam for speeding. Ticket is returnable to Tribal Court on Feb. 27. On Feb. 3, police ticketed Amari C. Herne, 19, of Hogansburg for expired inspection.

