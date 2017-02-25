Hogansburg woman charged with possession of stolen property
State police on Friday charged Margaret A. Arquette, 25, 935 Route 37, Hogansburg, with fifth-degree possession of stolen property Ms. Arquette was found to be in possession of a phone that was reported missing on June 20 while the complainant was visiting Robert Moses State Park.
