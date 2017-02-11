Hogansburg man charged with resisting...

Hogansburg man charged with resisting arrest after trying to swim the Racquette River

State police on Tuesday charged Abram J. Kahl, 24, of 177 St. Regis Road, Hogansburg, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and not wearing a seatbelt.

