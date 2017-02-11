Hogansburg man charged with resisting arrest after trying to swim the Racquette River
State police on Tuesday charged Abram J. Kahl, 24, of 177 St. Regis Road, Hogansburg, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and not wearing a seatbelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Hogansburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust on maple street!!!!!
|37 min
|White
|3
|Massena Landlords Association shares concerns a...
|1 hr
|Emerson
|36
|massena and drugs
|1 hr
|Marcus
|4
|what is your opinion on the awkasasne cockcino?...
|1 hr
|Lol
|15
|getting big tax refunds backfor welfare or low... (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Uncle sam
|358
|Mall
|Thu
|-BoB-
|282
|TRUMP'S new Executive Ordeer, it's the greatest...
|Thu
|searching
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hogansburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC